Barisan Nasional supporters to turn Kuala Lumpur's Axiata Arena indoor stadium blue on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A sea of blue will take over the Axiata Arena indoor stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday (April 7) night as 40,000 Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters and component party members show up in the coalition's iconic navy blue attire for the launch of its general election manifesto.

The manifesto will be unveiled by Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. The event will be broadcast live on television.

Interestingly, BN launched its 2013 general election manifesto on April 6. This year, it has chosen to launch its manifesto on April 7.

BN's 2013 election manifesto was also launched at the same venue, while a special manifesto for Selangor was launched on April 17 that year.

"The stadium will become a sea of blue. Everyone present will be required to wear uniforms in Barisan's official colour," Umno executive secretary Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh told the media after making a site visit to the venue.

Workers were seen constructing a large stage at the stadium while technicians tested the sound system.

Interestingly, even the seats in the stadium, which appear to be newly installed, are blue.

Ab Rauf 80 per cent of the preparations were completed, and that the night's programme would start at 8pm on Saturday.

Najib will deliver a speech later that night.

"We are all looking forward to the address which our president (Najib) will give to ensure our fighting spirit is inculcated in the hearts of everyone, including the election machinery workers through­­out the country," said Ab Rauf.

He said all BN component party leaders, along with members and supporters from all over the country, will be present.

Of the 40,000 people expected, 9,000 will be inside the indoor stadium while the remaining 31,000 will gather outside the venue.

Those outside will be able to follow the proceedings through giant LED video screens.

Ab Rauf said more than 400 police personnel would be on duty at the venue.

More than 100 food trucks will be outside the stadium.

"I hope that the spirit to win the 14th General Election will be felt on Saturday night with the presence of Barisan component party members from all over the country.

"We want our spirit to remain high so that we can fight and win the general election this time around with an even bigger victory," said Ab Rauf.