BN picks 2 ex-ministers for election battle in KL

Malaysia's ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) has unveiled candidates for the country's most densely populated districts and toughest-to-win constituencies - those in the commercial capital of Kuala Lumpur. Nine of the 11 Parliament seats in Kuala Lumpur are held by the opposition.

A current Cabinet minister and two former ministers are joining several fresh faces in the battle for KL, with some of these wards held by the opposition for decades.

