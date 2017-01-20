Blaze engulfs historic Jakarta market

A large fire broke out at the historic Pasar Senen (or Monday Market) in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta yesterday, with hundreds of firefighters deployed to battle the blaze.

The fire began at dawn in the ground floor of the market, a sprawling complex of stalls on several levels that was built during Dutch colonial rule.

Fifty fire engines were deployed to the scene. Several people suffered minor burns.

The market in central Jakarta sells goods ranging from textiles to food.

"My shop is inside. It's all gone, finished, nothing left," said shopkeeper Edwin, who gave only his first name.

The market has been hit by several big fires in the past, with the most recent in April 2014.