2 sent to hospital after 'egg-cident' on North-South Expressway

KEPALA BATAS (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) Thousands of eggs cracked and were splattered on the highway after a lorry carrying the fragile cargo was rear-ended by a car.

The incident occurred on the North-South Expressway near Kuala Muda here.

North Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 26-year-old car driver is believed to have dozed off before hitting the lorry at about 9am yesterday.

"The vehicles were heading north when the incident happened. Both drivers were sent to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani for treatment," he said.

An 86-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Recorded by another driver, the video clip showed the car switching lanes and slowing down then speeding up again before it slammed into the lorry.

After impact the car careened out of control before it came to a stop after hitting the highway divider.