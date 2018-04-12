Bid to smuggle S$1.3 million worth of drugs into Malaysia foiled

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, MALAYSIA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle in about RM3.85 million (S$1.3 million) worth of drugs.

It happened when a 47-year-old Malaysian drove a Mercedes Benz through border security from Thailand at about 9.30am on Monday (Apr 9).

"Customs officers suspected something amiss and asked the driver to open the car boot. Although nothing was obvious on the surface, the officers conducted a thorough inspection and found a secret compartment in the boot," Customs Director-General Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy told a press conference on Wednesday.

Seventy packages of drugs, weighing a total of 70kg, were found inside the compartment.

This was the biggest drug bust by Customs in Kedah this year, said Director-General Subromaniam.

"We believe the drugs are methamphetamine and were manufactured in Thailand for the Malaysian market," he added.

"The suspect has been remanded for 14 days pending investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act."