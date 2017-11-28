Bali tourists offered help to leave by land or discounts to extend stay

JAKARTA - Stranded tourists in Bali are being given assistance to leave by land and sea or offered room discounts if they want to extend their stay, said Mr Bagus Sudibya, chairman of the board of advisers at the Bali chapter of the Association of the Indonesian Tours & Travel Agencies.

"Guests who have high urgency and must leave, they are being assisted to take the land route, crossing over to Java by ferry and fly home from Surabaya airport (East Java)," he told The Straits Times. The trip takes 10 to 12 hours.

"Tourists stranded at Bali airport were provided free transportation to Mengwi bus terminal, where they can catch a bus to Surabaya." Bali airport to Mengwi is about 1 hour away.

"Another option, like hotels have already offered to guests, is giving them a big discount on the first extended day, say 50 per cent or totally free, then lower discounts on the following days. This is to express our empathy."

He said hotels were already receiving cancellations and feared major loss of business.

"Huge cancellations. It is going to hurt businesses if it continues for long. Daily capacity of flights arriving in Bali is about 15,000 passengers. If we convert this to hotel rooms, it would be about 10,000 because some are couples."

Mr Iman Ardiansyah, an executive at Ayodya Resort Bali, Nusa Dua, told The Straits Times the hotel was giving up to 20 per cent discounts to stranded guests. In comments via Facebook messenger, he said the hotel had lost about 1 billion rupiah (S$99,450) on cancelled rooms and events.

Mr Bagus said most tourists fly into Bali -- few would take the day-long land and ferry journey from Surabaya or the nearby island of Lombok.

"Now Lombok airport is open but traffic is very low. It could be because not many passengers want to fly, or the airlines may be worried their planes are grounded in Lombok. Because there is uncertainty. They may be able to land and may not be able to take off later."

He feared most travellers will therefore skip Bali for now.

"They don't want uncertainty. That's the reality. They may think they'd better avoid Bali for now and go to Bangkok, Singapore, or KL."

The eruption is expected to hit Indonesia's tourism industry hard.

Didien Djunaedy, chairman of the Association of the Indonesian Tourist Industry, told The Jakarta Post the government would likely see a 20 to 30 per cent shortfall in its tourism target.

Bali welcomed nearly 5 million out of 11.5 million foreign tourists visiting Indonesia last year.

"We were at the finish line, and then unfavourable conditions arose," Mr Didien said, adding that he initially expected up to 3 million inbound tourists in the last two months of this year.

Tourism Minister Arief Yahya conceded that the country might achieve 95 per cent of its foreign tourist target by the end of this year, at best.

"[THIS IS] a hard time for tourism in Bali, Lombok and Indonesia," Mr Arief said.

Bali welcomes an average of 600,000 tourists each month.

"Bali is like our main [TOURISM]product. And then came this natural disaster," Mr Arief said.

The Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association's Bali chapter estimates the industry could lose 13 million rupiah (S$1,292) from each tourist who cancelled their visit to Bali.

Mount Agung rumbled back to life in September, forcing the evacuation of 140,000 people living nearby. Following mass evacuations, some islanders returned to their homes in October when the alert level was lowered with a decrease in tremors, suggesting the threat from the mountain was easing.

According to official estimates, the holiday island lost at least US$110 million (S$148 million) in tourism and productivity during that major evacuation.