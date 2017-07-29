Back to the drawing board for Pakatan logo

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia's Registrar of Societies (ROS) has advised the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan to redesign its logo before submitting its registration application, reported the Malay Mail Online.

"They think the logo is inappropriate because there is no full name of Pakatan," said coalition chairman Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference yesterday. "The words Pakatan and Harapan must be on the logo."

The existing logo, first unveiled on July 14, only has the word "Harapan" on it.

Former prime minister Mahathir, 92, added that a new design will be ready within days.

A single logo for the pact represents a significant step for opposition parties that have run in previous elections under their respective banners. Pakatan Harapan comprises Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), the Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara.

Tun Dr Mahathir, who is also chairman of PPBM, also declared yesterday that he will never return to ruling party Umno, reported The Star news site.

In a video posted on PPBM's Facebook page, he claimed that Umno had been destroyed and had strayed from its core struggles for race, religion and country.