Back to the drawing board for Pakatan Harapan logo

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's Registrar of Societies (ROS) has advised opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan to redesign its logo before submitting its registration application, reported the Malay Mail Online.

"They advised us on the logo and symbol," said coalition chairman Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference on Friday (July 28). "They think the logo is inappropriate because there is no full name of Pakatan ... The words, Pakatan and Harapan must be on the logo."

The existing logo, first unveiled on July 14, only has the word 'Harapan' on it.

Former prime minister Tun Mahathir, 92, added that the issue will be sorted out by the coalition's "professionals" within two days, and a new design will be submitted to the ROS.

A single logo for the pact represents a significant step for opposition parties that have run in previous elections under their respective banners. In contrast, ruling coalition Barisan Nasional's 13 component parties have for decades campaigned under its trademark "weighing scales" symbol.

Pakatan Harapan comprises Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara.

"We know it is important for us to get an early approval as we need to make preparations for the general elections. If the logo is not approved, it would be difficult for us to produce pickets, posters, t-shirts and flags," said Dr Mahathir, according to the Malay Mail.

Malaysia's next general elections must be held by August 2018.