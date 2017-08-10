Baby boy born in Grab car in Malaysia meets driver

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The baby boy who was born in a Grab car in Malaysia last week has met the driver who tried to beat rush-hour traffic to get his parents to hospital.

Ali Ahmad Razak and his parents met Grace Nesamani Raju, 45, on Wednesday (Aug 9) when she visited them and brought presents for the baby.

The couple Umair Razak and Maria Suab, both 28, and a friend were travelling in a Grab car driven by Raju last Thursday when the heavily pregnant Suab suddenly screamed in pain.

The couple had expected their baby to be delivered a week later.

Raju tried her best to drive as fast as she could in the rush-hour traffic from Bukit Bintang to Sentul Medical Centre. The baby was born in the car as soon as they arrived at the hospital's entrance.

Nurses rushed into the car to cut the baby's umbilical cord and bring him to the ward.



(From left) Raju visiting Maria Suab, Umair Razak and baby Ali Ahmad at the couple’s home in Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Before the visit on Wednesday, Raju, who has driven for Grab for four months, admitted she still could not believe that a baby had been born in her car.

Earlier, she received a message from Grab, informing her that the family did not have her telephone number to convey their gratitude and decided to pass their message to Grab.

The baby slept through most of the meeting on Wednesday, though he woke up briefly and gave Raju a slight smile when she held him.

"Ali Ahmad is too young to understand all of this now. But when he grows older, I will definitely introduce him to Grace again," said his mother.

His father, who works at an air-conditioning repair shop, said he could not believe that news of his son's birth had gone viral.

"We were busy at the hospital caring for our baby. Because of Grace, we now have a healthy baby boy," he said.

The baby's mother said: "I will never forget the whole experience."

To celebrate the birth, Grab has given Ali Ahmad free rides for life.