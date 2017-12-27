Australian woman faces verdict in Malaysia drugs case

SHAH ALAM - A Malaysian court is expected to hand down its verdict on Wednesday (Dec 27) in the case against a 54-year-old Australian woman accused of drug trafficking.

Media reports have said mother-of-four Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto could be sentenced to death if convicted.

However, Malaysian lawmakers voted on Nov 30 to remove the mandatory death penalty for drug offences, giving judges full power to decide sentences of drug offenders.

Exposto was arrested on Dec 7, 2014, at Kuala Lumpur airport with 1.5kg of methamphetamine.

Customs officers discovered the drugs stitched into the compartment of a backpack she was carrying.

Exposto has said she was tricked into carrying the drugs by a man she met online.

She was en route to Melbourne from Shanghai - where her lawyers said she had travelled after falling for an online romance scam by a person claiming to be a US serviceman, Agence France-Presse news agency reported.

Related Story Australian grandma accused of trafficking drugs says she's a victim of online love scam

The verdict is expected at 2pm Singapore time, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.