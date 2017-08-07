Australia, Japan and US call for legally binding code of conduct on South China Sea

Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (sixth-from left) links arms with Asean ministers during the Asean-Australia ministerial meeting in Manila, on Aug 6, 2017.
Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (sixth-from left) links arms with Asean ministers during the Asean-Australia ministerial meeting in Manila, on Aug 6, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

MANILA (Reuters) - Australia, Japan and the United States on Monday (Aug 7) urged South-east Asian nations and China to ensure that a South China Sea code of conduct they have committed to draft will be legally binding.

The Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) and China should establish a set of rules that were "legally binding, meaningful, effective, and consistent with international law", the foreign ministers of the three countries said in a statement following a meeting in Manila.

They also urged China and the Philippines to abide by last year's international arbitration ruling on the South China Sea.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice