At Trump's request, Duterte serenades world leaders during Asean summit dinner

World leaders attending the Asean summit in Manila were in for a special vocal treat at a gala dinner on Sunday (Nov 12) night.

President Rodrigo Duterte had hosted a dinner with entertainment in the form of local singers, dancers and musicians.

At the request of US President Donald Trump, he then took to the stage to croon the hit song Ikaw with one of the performers, singer Pilita Corrales.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I sang an invited duet with Ms Pilita Corrales upon the orders of the commander-in-chief of the United States," Mr Duterte said.

#PresidentDuterte sings #Ikaw with #PilitaCorales, upon request of @realDonaldTrump. #Asean2017 pic.twitter.com/VjGCVeOeqG — Karen Jimeno (@AttyKarenJimeno) November 12, 2017

Among those present was Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who said in a Facebook post on Monday morning that Mr Duterte's impromptu performance was the star turn of the night.

PM Lee posted several photos of the dinner, including one that showed Mr Duterte on stage.

Mr Duterte had previously showcased his vocal chops at a gathering with Filipino reporters in September, when he sang several classic ballads.

In November last year, he was hosted to a dinner by Prime Minister Najib Razak and they bonded over a singing session.