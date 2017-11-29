At least 11 dead as floods, landslides hit East Java

JAKARTA • At least 11 people have died in severe floods and landslides in the east of Indonesia's main island of Java, an official said yesterday.

A landslide killed nine people in Pacitan in East Java province and two people died in floods triggered by heavy rain in the same area, Agence France-Presse reported.

Thousands of homes were flooded and 4,000 people were forced to evacuate them, said a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency. The extreme weather will continue to hit the islands of Java and Bali, the spokesman added, warning people to be prepared for floods, landslides and tornadoes.

The agency said it urgently needs blankets, clothes and inflatable boats for the affected areas.

Indonesia is often hit by landslides and floods. Twelve people, including three children, died in a landslide on the holiday island of Bali in February. In September last year, almost 30 people died in devastating floods and landslides in Garut, West Java.

Two of the dead in the latest incident were found in the Gedongtengen Yogyakarta district, where part of a house collapsed because of a landslide. Rescuers found the bodies of an old woman hugging her three-month-old grandchild at the back of the house, Kompas.com news site reported yesterday.

The flooding has caused several train services to be diverted to other towns in the East Java province, while some schools were closed, Tempo news site said.