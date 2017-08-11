Asia Briefs: US navy sails near disputed islands

US navy sails near disputed islands

WASHINGTON • A United States Navy destroyer carried out a "freedom of navigation operation" yesterday, coming within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built by China in the South China Sea, US officials told Reuters. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the USS John S. McCain travelled close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands. China has territorial disputes with its neighbours over the area.

REUTERS

Move to ban giving orders after work

SEOUL • Lawmakers in South Korea are moving to introduce a new law that would ban employers from sending work-related messages outside work hours.

Two Bills intending to revise the labour law to stop employers from giving work-related orders via mobile messages, phone calls and social network services were recently submitted to the National Assembly amid rising calls to protect the right of workers to disconnect.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Press passes for Philippine bloggers

MANILA • Bloggers and other social media "influencers" who have more than 5,000 followers will be eligible for press passes to cover Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, his aides said yesterday.

The government said the move reflected the new media landscape in which social media personalities were competing with traditional institutions, such as newspapers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE