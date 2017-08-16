Asia Briefs: Thai premier to visit White House in October

Thai premier to visit White House in October

BANGKOK • Prime Minister and junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit the White House in October, Thailand's Foreign Minister said yesterday, adding that trade and security would be on the agenda. The government had previously said the visit would take place in July.

Last week, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson paid a visit to Thailand - the highest level visit by a US official since the military took power in a 2014 coup.

REUTERS

Anti-graft rules for top officials in Viet party

HANOI • Vietnam's Communist Party has set out rules for top officials with an emphasis on fighting corruption, avoiding nepotism and living modestly, the government website said yesterday. The announcement comes against the backdrop of a growing crackdown on corruption in the one-party state since conservatives won greater influence early last year.

REUTERS

China to develop shale gas fields in south

BEIJING • China plans to develop two new shale gas fields in the south of the country and open up tenders for more oil and gas exploration blocks, the Ministry of Land Resources said yesterday. The ministry did not give a timetable for the start date.

REUTERS

Thai student leader jailed over lese majeste

BANGKOK • A prominent student leader has been sentenced to 2-1/2 years' jail after he pleaded guilty to defaming Thailand's royal family by sharing a news story about the kingdom's new monarch on Facebook.

Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpatararaksa, 25, is the latest anti-junta activist to be hit by the country's draconian lese majeste law.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE