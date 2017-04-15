Asia Briefs: Red Shirts leader and supporters charged

Red Shirts leader and supporters charged

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Red Shirts leader Jamal Yunos and nine of his supporters have been charged with rioting and disrupting the peace.

The Sungei Besar division chief for Umno and his group were involved in a scuffle with police and supporters of reform movement Bersih at a shopping mall last November. All of them plead not guilty.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

US cop 'had gun on flight' to Taiwan

TAIPEI • A United States police officer is being questioned after arriving in Taiwan and turning in a gun. The 43-year-old officer from California appeared to have inadvertently brought the weapon in her carry-on bag from Los Angeles, Taiwan's aviation police said yesterday.

REUTERS

China's Weibo fined for spreading porn

BEIJING • China's Twitter-like service Weibo has been fined 30,000 yuan (S$6,000) for spreading pornography.

The anti-pornography authority found that Weibo started providing audio-visual programmes in February 2015 without obtaining a licence, and such content contained obscene videos.

XINHUA