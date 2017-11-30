Asia Briefs: Philippine troops kill suspected guerillas

Philippine troops kill suspected guerillas

MANILA • Fifteen suspected communist guerillas including six women have been killed in a gun battle, the Philippine military said yesterday, days after President Rodrigo Duterte called off peace talks.

Mr Duterte last week vowed to go to war with the rebels and threatened to categorise them a "terrorist" group over deadly attacks against soldiers and police.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nestle India fined over substandard noodles

NEW DELHI • An Indian court has imposed a fine of 4.5 million rupees (S$94,200) on Nestle India in a 2015 case for selling substandard instant noodles after a laboratory test found high ash content in its popular Maggi brand.

The court on Tuesday also slapped a 2.6 million rupee fine on the distributors of Nestle India, a unit of packaged food giant Nestle SA, said Mr Ranjan Singh, a legal officer at the Shahjahanpur district court in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

REUTERS