Asia Briefs: Maid abuser jailed in reversal of punishment

Maid abuser jailed in reversal of punishment

SHAH ALAM • Malaysia's High Court has reversed the punishment meted out by the Sessions Court to a woman, described as a "Datin", who had physically abused her maid.

Rozita Mohamad Ali, 44, will now have to serve an eight-year jail sentence for causing grievous hurt to her domestic helper Suyanti Sutrinso, 21, at a house in Mutiara Damansara on June 21, 2016. She was initially sentenced to a good behaviour bond of five years.

The judge also rejected the defence counsel's plea for a stay of execution and ordered Rozita to serve her sentence beginning yesterday.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Six men get death for Krabi massacre

BANGKOK • The Krabi Provincial Court on Wednesday handed down the death penalty to six men for the shocking massacre of a village head and seven of his family members, including three children.

The brutal killings occurred at the victims' home in Krabi province last July. Three people survived the execution-style attack.

Shortly after the killings, police arrested eight suspects, including Surifath Bannopwongsakul, also known as "Bang Fath". All of the suspects were prosecuted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jail for graft sought for Indonesian politician

JAKARTA • Indonesian prosecutors yesterday demanded 16 years' imprisonment for former Parliament Speaker Setya Novanto in one of the graft-riddled country's biggest corruption cases.

The veteran politician has been indicted for allegedly taking bribes and kickbacks, amounting to US$7.4 million (S$9.7 million), related to the procurement of an electronic identity card system for Indonesia's more than 250 million inhabitants.

The trial has been adjourned to April 13 to hear Novanto's defence plea.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE