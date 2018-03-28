Asia Briefs: High-speed rail link for Thai airports

High-speed rail link for Thai airports

BANGKOK • Thailand's Cabinet yesterday approved yesterday a high-speed railway project, expected to cost 200 billion baht (S$8.39 billion), that will link three airports, a government official said.

The rail link will connect the two airports in the Bangkok area - Suvarnabhumi International and Don Muang International - with U-Tapao, built during the Vietnam War in the eastern province of Rayong.

The approval comes at a time when surging tourist arrivals have put some strain on Thai infrastructure, and the government expects 37.55 million foreign visitors this year after a record 35.38 million last year.

REUTERS

Supreme Court rejects Ahok appeal

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Supreme Court has rejected former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's case review petition against his blasphemy conviction, an official with the court has said.

Judges Artidjo Alkostar, Salman Luthan and Margiatmo rejected the former Jakarta governor's challenge against his conviction, which saw him jailed for two years.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Man jailed for Bali murders

DENPASAR (Indonesia) • A Bali court on Monday sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for killing an elderly Japanese couple on the Indonesian holiday island last year.

I Putu Astawa, a 25-year-old driver, was found guilty on Monday of the murders of Nurio Matsuba and his wife Hiroko - both in their seventies - at their home in Jimbaran, a resort area in southern Bali.

The victims' bodies were found burned beyond recognition on Sept 4, a day after the murder was committed by Astawa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE