Asia Briefs: Cambodia opposition names acting chief

Cambodia opposition names acting chief

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia's main opposition party named Mr Kem Sokha as its acting president yesterday, after exiled leader Sam Rainsy resigned unexpectedly in the face of a possible ban ahead of elections.

Political tension has been growing in Cambodia, where Prime Minister Hun Sen is fighting to keep his 30-year-old grip on power and the Cambodia National Rescue Party could stand in his way.

An emergency meeting of the party's committee said Mr Kem Sokha, Rainsy's deputy, would become the acting president.

Rainsy announced his resignation last Saturday, saying it was to protect the party.

REUTERS

90 Philippine police sacked for drug use

MANILA • The Philippine police have sacked nearly 100 policemen since the start of the year because they were found to be drug users, a top official has said.

The move came as part of a cleanup of the ranks after President Rodrigo Duterte called for a halt to police anti-drug operations.

Ninety police officers have been fired since the start of the year and nine were removed last year, Internal Affairs Service Inspector Alfegar Triambulo said in comments broadcast on ANC TV last Saturday.

"Those caught using illegal drugs, according to the civil service rules, must be dismissed... That is a grave offence," he said, adding that he had promised the chief of police that he would quickly resolve outstanding cases.

Last month, Mr Duterte denounced the police as "corrupt to the core" and suspended their role in anti-drug operations, although he vowed to forge ahead with the drug campaign.

REUTERS