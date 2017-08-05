Asean set to deliver 'strong message' on North Korea missiles tests

MANILA - South-east Asia's foreign ministers are set to deliver a "strong message" to compel North Korea to halt its intercontinental ballistic missiles tests that have deepened global fears.

The ministers began their meetings here on Saturday (Aug 5) with a push for a consensus on what to do with Pyongyang, which has defied sanctions and calls to further isolate it by conducting two missiles tests recently.

"Asean wants to deliver a strong message to North Korea, regarding our concerns in the Korean peninsula," Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano told reporters.

Mr Cayetano and his fellow Asean ministers met late on Friday (Aug 4) night in a "huddle" ahead of the opening ceremonies of their formal meetings on Saturday.

He said there were requests among the ministers to hold bilateral talks with North Korea. "But we don't want it to seem as if there's no centrality and consensus."

"So, the body decided that instead of a few not having a bilateral, a message will be delivered to the North Koreans," he said.

Mr Cayetano said the ministers also took up calls from the United States to "downgrade diplomatic engagements and exchanges" with Pyongyang.

"(The Americans) actually did not submit a formal proposal, so it was just announced. But as expected, there were views that, 'How can we hear (the North Koreans) out or confront them if they're not there?'" he said.

North Korea is expected to join 26 other nations when the Asean Regional Forum meets on Monday (Aug 7).

The US and China, the North's main ally, have been wrestling with how best to respond to North Korea's second intercontinental ballistic missile test last week, which raised anxieties over leader Kim Jong Un's nuclear weapons strike capabilities.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, scheduled to arrive in Manila on Saturday (Aug 5), will seek to build diplomatic pressure on North Korea, with Washington pushing for another round of tough United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang, according to one of his top aides.

"What we would expect to see this year at the meeting would be a general chorus of condemnation of North Korea's provocative behaviour," Ms Susan Thornton, the acting US assistant secretary of state, told reporters in Washington.