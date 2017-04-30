Asean glosses over South China Sea conflicts in watered-down statement at summit's end

MANILA - South-east Asia's leaders glossed over territorial conflicts in the South China Sea in a watered-down statement issued early on Sunday (April 30) that omitted all references to China's island-building in this strategic waterway.

As expected, the statement, which Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was supposed to read on Saturday as Asean chair, also ignored an international tribunal's ruling striking down Beijing's claims to nearly all of the South China Sea.

"We reaffirmed the importance of the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercising self-restraint in the conduct of the activities, and avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation, and pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes, without resorting to the threat or use of force," the statement said.

An earlier draft had Asean's leaders seeking to avoid actions, "such as land reclamation and militarisation", a reference to sprawling islands China has built on seven reefs in the Spratly island chain in the southern half of the South China Sea, and the airstrips, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface artillery and other weapons systems placed on them.

Diplomatic sources said Chinese embassy officials in Manila had lobbied intensely to remove the phrase in the final draft.

They said four Asean members wanted it retained, and that there were hot debates on the issue.

One diplomat who attended the summit said Vietnam insisted on the reference to "land reclamation and militarisation".

Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei also reportedly wanted a stronger statement than what Mr Duterte had planned.

"It can't be seen that Asean has totally given in to Chinese pressure," one diplomat was quoted by Agence France-Presse as saying.

Chinese officials had also pressed to remove the phrase "full respect of legal and diplomatic processes" under the "South China Sea" heading.

The phrase was retained in the statement, although it was moved out of the South China Sea section to one under "Asean Community Vision".

As Asean chair, Mr Duterte, who had the final say on the wording, was expected to read a statement at a news conference on Saturday to mark the summit's closing.

He instead took questions from reporters, and announced that the statement would just be posted on Asean's website and e-mailed to reporters.

On the South China Sea, Mr Duterte said only that the leaders were asking for a "code of conduct" meant to avoid conflicts in the strategic waterway.

"That's about it. No terms of reference, except that we want the code of conduct enacted by at the very least before the end of this year, so that everybody would feel comfortable sailing there. If not, then it remains to be a flashpoint," he told reporters.

Mr Duterte, who has been warming his country's once frosty relations with China, said on Thursday it was pointless to discuss China's island-building in the South China Sea and the tribunal's ruling, calling both a "non-issue".

"It can't be an issue anymore. It's already there. What will be the purpose of discussing it if you can't do anything about it?" he said, referring to China's islands in the Spratlys.

On the arbitration tribunal's decision,he remarked: "Stop dreaming about arbitral, arbitral. Unless we are prepared to go to war."

He said the tribunal's decision "is simply on entitlement, not even territory. It's a non-issue. Why press it? We cannot, on our own, enforce the arbitral judgement".