Art that reflects Apec's strong ties

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
1 hour ago

A sculpture by Singaporean artist Tan Wee Lit comprising six shiny metal discs is one of 20 artworks in the new Apec park in Danang, Vietnam. Tan's sculpture, titled Incon-Junction, is made with stainless steel and represents a solitary ring that runs in a continuous loop, between different dimensions. It is meant to suggest the invisible connection between Apec economies and the strength of their ties, both of which have come under pressure amid uncertainty over trade policy and political tension in some of the Apec economies.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 10, 2017, with the headline 'Art that reflects Apec's strong ties'.
