Arrest warrant issued for former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra after she fails to turn up in court

BANGKOK - An arrest warrant has been issued for former Thailand prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra after she failed to turn up in court on Friday (Aug 25) for a verdict on criminal charges she faced over a rice subsidy scheme.

The court has now postponed its ruling announcement till Sept 27. Yingluck's lawyers had told the court she was suffering from Meniere disease, a disorder of the inner ear, as a result of which she could not appear in court.

However, the court rejected this explanation as it was not backed by a medical certificate. It has ordered the seizure of Yingluck's 30 million baht (S$1.22 million) bail guarantee.

“We don’t think that the defendant is ill. We think that the defendant is hiding or has fled ... We have pushed back the verdict date to Sept 27,” a statement from a Supreme Court judge said. “She asked for sick leave not to show up today.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said he was informed about Yingluck's no-show. A lawyer for Yingluck, Mr Norawich Larlang, told The Nation he was unaware of her whereabouts and whether she was still in the Kingdom.

The court has begun reading the verdict against former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom over alleged corruption in a 2013 deal to sell stockpiled rice to the Chinese government, which Thailand’s national anti-graft body later declared bogus. If convicted, he could be jailed for life.

The Nation reported that some of Yingluck's supporters started leaving the court complex after it became clear she would not appear, but others said they would stay put until police were withdrawn as they believed that she might turn up.

Yingluck, who was ousted from her position as prime minister in 2014 shortly before the military staged a coup, was accused of criminal negligence for failing to rein in the policy, under which the state bought rice from farmers at inflated prices.

A guilty verdict would have appeased the section of the polarised country which took to the streets three years ago to topple the Puea Thai party-led government. But emotions could run high in Yingluck's camp, which has been under tight security surveillance since the coup.

Police officers were massed outside the courthouse just outside Bangkok on Friday in anticipation of the thousands of Yingluck supporters.

But Yingluck, who claims she is a "victim of a subtle political game", on Thursday asked supporters to stay home.

"Even though we know that every one of you will come without any bad intention, it may be perceived in other ways," she wrote on a Facebook post. "I don't want your participation to be used to cause violence or result in intervention by others."

Thailand's first female prime minister is already banned from politics until 2020, after being retroactively impeached by a military-appointed assembly in 2015.

While written off as a proxy of her brother Thaksin Shinawatra when she was first elected in 2011, the 50-year-old former business executive is arguably the Puea Thai party's most recognisable personality alongside her brother. Thaksin, who was also premier when ousted by a coup in 2006, lives in self-imposed exile to evade a graft-related jail sentence.

The rice pledging scheme was a key plank in Puea Thai's 2011 election campaign. While it raise farmers' incomes, it also bloated government stockpiles and toppled the Kingdom from its position as the world's top rice exporter.

Yingluck's case has stirred debate on whether politicians should be prosecuted for policy failures.

While playing down the possibility of major unrest, the authorities have taken no chances. In the weeks before the verdict, police and soldiers visited Puea Thai supporters regularly to dissuade them from turning up outside the courthouse.

"They came to my house and my office," Dr Pongsak Pusitsakul, a surgeon and political activist based in Ratchaburi province, tells The Straits Times. "They say, 'we are concerned about you going to Bangkok on Aug 25. Will you go? Will you go by yourself?'"

Police also took pictures of some supporters' homes and identification cards. Van drivers have also been warned off transporting Ms Yingluck's supporters to Bangkok, said activists based outside the capital.

But this has not deterred people like Dr Pongsak.

"If she is sent to prison, we will move from outside the courthouse to the jail," he says.