Balinese villagers carrying offerings for a ceremony yesterday, at which they will pray for Mount Agung to stop erupting. The volcano in Karangasem regency on Indonesia's resort island started spewing ash on Nov 21, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of villagers. Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, killing around 1,600 people. As many as 100,000 will likely be forced to leave in case of a full eruption, disaster agency officials have said.