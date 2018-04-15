Anger over holiday homes for Thai judges and officials

Thai environmentalists and civil organisations are in uproar over a controversial 955 million baht (S$40.3 million) housing project in Chiang Mai for judges and court officials that they say encroaches on a national park.

The summer residences - comprising more than 40 bungalows and 13 apartment buildings on 23.5ha of land - are built on the slopes of Doi Suthep, an iconic mountain that houses at its peak the northern province's holiest shrine, the Wat Phra That Doi Suthep.

Civil society groups last month started an online petition to tear down the holiday homes, citing environmental concerns, abuse of power and disregard of Doi Suthep's sanctity. The petition has attracted 47,000 signatures.

"There are other areas on the flat lands at the foothills of Doi Suthep that the Court of Justice (COJ) can make use of without having to cut down hundreds of trees and spend heavily from the state budget," Mr Teerasak Rupsuwan, coordinator of the Network to Reclaim Doi Suthep Forest, told The Sunday Times.

"And because (this project) is above the reservoir, it will change the waterways, affect the quality of the water that the locals use and make it more difficult to deal with seasonal landslides," he said.

The Thai government has tried to mediate in the dispute between the COJ and the civil society groups, with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructing state agencies to find a solution that would be satisfactory to all parties.

Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan had earlier suggested the project, due to be completed in June, could be repurposed for public use, and the trees felled during construction replanted.

The COJ, however, has stood firm, saying the construction site does not encroach on the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. It says it has permission from the Treasury and other relevant agencies to use the land.

"If we stop the construction, we will be sued for breaching construction contracts. In that case, the government will have to pay compensation using the state budget," COJ secretary-general Sarawut Benjakul said. However, the COJ conceded it will "listen to all sides in order to reach a fair and legitimate solution" and "will not object to the government's decision on the issue".

Mr Teerasak last Monday called for the demolition of 45 houses and nine apartment buildings located on the hills, but agreed that the COJ could keep its office and other residential buildings located further downhill.

Both sides have agreed to form a committee to survey the project and decide which buildings encroach on forest land and should be demolished. Its findings will be given to the Prime Minister on Thursday.