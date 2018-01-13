AirAsia flights in Kuala Lumpur's KLIA2 airport delayed due to runway closure

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia has advised travellers in Kuala Lumpur to expect delays on Saturday (Jan 13) due to the closure of Runway 3 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

The carrier said in a statement that Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) had temporarily closed the runway to accommodate urgent maintenance work.

"Runway 1 and Runway 2 are operating as usual, however guests should expect flight delays as a result of the Runway 3 closure," AirAsia said.

It added that it is cooperating with MAHB on the matter and will update guests about any changes to their flights.

Affected guests will be notified of their latest flight details and their available options via email or SMS.

When contacted, MAHB said it does not have further information on when the runway is expected to be open for operations again.