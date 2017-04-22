Aide to Malaysian opposition MP charged

KUALA LUMPUR • A Malaysian opposition worker with a bungalow that looks like a Disneyland castle was charged yesterday with giving false statements and forged documents to anti-graft officials in a probe over his wealth.

Adam Rosly, 29, an aide to an MP for opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), pleaded not guilty. He carries the title of Datuk, which is unusual given his young age.

His three-storey bungalow, with conical roofs and turret-like structures worth RM1.2 million (S$381,300), has been seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). On social media, he has pictures of himself at the wheel of his new Mercedes, having a lobster meal, and of his second home in Putrajaya, The Star Daily reported.

According to one of the charge sheets, as reported by Malaysiakini news site yesterday, Adam on Feb 10 told the MACC that he borrowed RM400,000 from a loan shark identified as Leo, and RM100,000 from someone identified as Ben.

Other amounts came from his mother-in-law, a grandmother who has since died, and by selling cars, rent collection and business profits. He changed his story on Feb 22 by claiming he borrowed RM555,165 from Leo in a two-year loan.

Adam was charged with two counts of providing false information, and four counts of providing false documents to the authorities.