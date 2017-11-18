After PM Najib's visit, now Zahid comes around to see Anwar in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Saturday (Nov 18) visited opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim in hospital, a day after Prime Minister Najib Razak dropped by.

Anwar, who is serving a jail term for sodomy, is warded at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for a surgery operation.

"Just visited Anwar Ibrahim who underwent a recent surgery on his right shoulder at HKL. May he have a speedy recovery," Datuk Seri Zahid wrote on his Facebook page.

In the picture, Mr Zahid and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis were seen by Anwar bedside. Two of Anwar's daughters were also in the room.

Anwar, a former deputy prime minister, and Mr Zahid, were very close when they were both rising stars in Umno in the 1990s.

Anwar was sacked from the party and his government post in 1998.

Datuk Seri Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on Friday visited Anwar.