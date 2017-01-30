After last year's Miss Universe blunder, host Steve Harvey gets pageant winner's announcement right this time

MANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network) - Steve Harvey did not disappoint as the comeback host of the Miss Universe pageant following his blunder last year in announcing the winner.

Hosting the 65th Miss Universe pageant on Monday, Harvey cheered the audience by repeatedly making fun of his gaffe during last year's contest, where he announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner only to correct himself and proclaim the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach as the rightful queen.

Harvey said the second chance was his "confidence booster" and he was set to make sure he wouldn't make a mistake again.

Harvey said he had to brace himself before reading the card and was careful every time he announced names moving on in the pageant.

"Every time I read up a card I just pucker up, just a little bit," Harvey said, squinting at a card just handed out to him.

Just as he was about to announce Miss France - who later took home the crown - in the Top 6, Harvey pleaded to the heavens that he would not repeat the same mistake again.

"I have the results on another card in my hand. God, please, come on, God!" Harvey said, to the delight of the crowd.

Finally, when the card for the top three was handed to him, Harvey teased the production assistant who gave him the card that he would not let him leave the Philippines if the card printed out a mistake.

"This has to be right. You will not leave the Philippines if this happens again!" Harvey said.

When Harvey was about to announce the top two, Harvey called out the outgoing queen Pia Wurtzbach, who hugged Harvey and gave him a pair of huge glasses - just in case.

The crowd laughed as Harvey wore the glasses and squinted as he read the card.

"Thank you so much, Pia. Thank you, God," Harvey said as the crowd laughed and cheered.

After Ms France Iris Mittenaere was crowned Miss Universe and made her victory walk, Harvey closed his hosting stint with a spiel that summed up what's on everyone's mind.

"I'm Steve Harvey, and I got it right!"