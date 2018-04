Action by Asian governments to crack down on fake news

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - India has announced rules to control "fake news", the latest Asian nation to crack down on the spread of false information by the media, which many critics have said could be used by governments to curb press freedom.

Co-opted by US President Donald Trump, the term fake news has quickly become part of the standard repertoire of leaders in several countries to describe media reports and organisations critical of them.

Here is a list of the actions against fake news taken by governments in the region:

SINGAPORE

In Singapore, a parliamentary committee has been reviewing possible measures to prevent "deliberate online falsehoods". An eight-day hearing - the longest in Singapore's history - drew to a close on March 29.

The committee will prepare a report on possible new legislation in May, after parliament's mid-term break, its chairman Charles Chong told the final session.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia has passed a law which sets out fines of up to RM500,000 (S$170,000) and a maximum six years in jail for offenders who spread fake news inside and outside Malaysia, including foreigners, if Malaysia or a Malaysian citizen are affected.

The law, which comes ahead of a general election, covers news outlets, digital publications and social media.

INDIA

India will temporarily or permanently cancel government accreditation of journalists found to be spreading fake news, the information and broadcasting ministry said.

The accreditation is required to access government offices, news conferences and seminars and serves as security clearance at many other events.

THE PHILIPPINES

President Rodrigo Duterte has "lost trust" in news site Rappler and barred it from covering his official events, his spokesman said in February.

Duterte has called Rappler a fake news outlet, making no secret of his annoyance at its reporting, which has heavily scrutinised his polices and the accuracy of his statements.

Additionally, anti-fake news legislation, which would impose fines and prison terms of up to 20 years for spreading false information, is under consideration in the Philippines.

THAILAND

Thailand already has a cyber-security law under which the spread of false information carries a jail sentence of up to seven years, and the military government strictly enforces lese majeste laws that shield the royal family from insult.