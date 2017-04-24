Abu Dhabi, Malaysia conditionally agree 1MDB debt deal

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday (April 24) it had reached an agreement with Abu Dhabi state fund International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) on the settlement of arbitration proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration, Reuters reported.

The statement followed an announcement by on the London Stock Exchange confirming a debt deal had been reached.

Under the settlement, 1MDB will make certain payments to IPIC and will assume responsibility for all future interest and principal payments for two bonds issued by 1MDB Group companies due in 2022, the Malaysian fund said in the statement.

1MDB said obligations will be met primarily via monetisation of 1MDB-owned investment fund units. It said a first tranche monetisation of about US$50 million (S$69.6 million) had been received, in cash.

Last year IPIC had asked a London court to arbitrate in a dispute with 1MDB, in which IPIC claimed about US$6.5 billion.

Malaysia's government issued a response to the settlement on Monday, saying the government was "pleased that IPIC and 1MDB have resolved their differences in an amicable manner".

“We also note the monetisation of all 1MDB-owned investment fund units. “These significant events represent the continued positive progress made by 1MDB, which is nearing the completion of its rationalisation programme," the prime minister's press secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Sariffuddin Tengku Ahmad said.

