Abbot chosen as Supreme Patriarch of Thailand

Thai Buddhist monk Somdet Phra Maha Muneewong (at right), 89, the abbot of Wat Ratchabophit temple, has been chosen to become the 20th Supreme Patriarch of Thailand. He was formally invited to attend an investiture ceremony for his new role by Prime Minister's Office Minister Ormsin Chivapruck (left).

The ceremony was held at Ratchabophit temple in Bangkok yesterday. Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn (King Rama X) appointed the abbot to his new role, and declared that he will be known as Somdet Phra Ariyawongsakhatayan (Ambhorn Ambharo) after an appointment ceremony which will be officiated by the King tomorrow.