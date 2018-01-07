A warm homecoming for Angkor-era gold

Students taking photos of a set of Angkor-era gold jewellery at the National Museum in Phnom Penh last Thursday. The jewellery was part of a set of ancient Angkorian gold which Britain returned to Cambodia last week, decades after the precious pieces were looted from a famed jungle temple during the kingdom's civil war. The artefacts - which included a head cover, a pair of pectoral ear pendants, a pair of earrings, a necklace, a pair of armbands, a belt and a chest band - had adorned a statue between the early 9th century and the early 15th century. They were looted from Cambodia during the civil war in the 1970s, Xinhua news agency reported, and identified by Cambodia when a London-based gallery put them up for sale in November 2016.