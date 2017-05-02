A sliver of the past, lodged in the present

This old wooden house is one of a number in the traditional village of Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur. Most of these residences are occupied by foreign workers, the majority of whom work long shifts. More than 100 years old, the village seems like a misfit in a modern city, spread across 230ha of prime land. Located in the Malaysian capital's modern core, Kampung Baru remains stuck in the past, keeping its old form and look of a time past, despite the advancing modern world. Development of the special area, which holds its own legislation, is made complex by the differing wishes of Kampung Baru's more than 5,300 landowners.