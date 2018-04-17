9 students arrested in Malaysia over viral 'birthday' video showing teenager beaten with broom

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Nine secondary school students in Malaysia have been arrested in relation to the viral video which saw a secondary school student beaten up by his classmates to "celebrate" his birthday.

Selangor CID chief senior assistant commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the nine 17-year-old boys were all from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Jelutong.

He said that the nine were arrested before being released on police bail.

"They were picked up around 11.30am on Monday (April 16) before being released on 4.45pm," he said when contacted on Monday (April 16).

"We are investigating the case that allegedly occurred on Feb 8," he said.

The video depicted eight students, including one in a prefect's uniform, singing Happy Birthday to the victim before assaulting him with a broom, kicks and punches.

It is understood that the assault is traditionally practised by students in the school to "celebrate" a student's birthday.