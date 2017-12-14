8-year-old girl in Malaysia dies in freak shotgun accident

ALOR SETAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An eight-year-old girl died after being shot in the face with a shotgun handled by her uncle in her house, in Pokok Sena, near Alor Setar, the state capital of Kedah.

Initial police investigations showed the uncle, aged 15, was preparing to go squirrel hunting with the firearm when it was said to have gone off.

Kota Setar OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Rozi Jidin said Puteri Intan Sharini Mohd Hishamuddin died from the gunshot to the left side of her face at 11am on Wednesday (Dec 13) when she was watching television.

The shotgun belonged to the girl's 80-year-old great-grandfather.

Her uncle has been arrested for investigations into the case, Rozi said.

The case has been classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The girl's 26-year-old mother rushed to the scene after hearing about the shooting.

"When I reached the house, I saw my daughter's face covered with blood and my mother cradling her.

"We were supposed to go and buy her new schooling items.

"I promised her we would go today," said the mother who was crying.

The girl's father, 34, said Puteri has been under the care of her grandparents after he became separated from her mother, the New Straits Times reported.

Puteri is the eldest of four children and a smart student, the father said, adding that the last time he spoke to Puteri was last week when she called asking him when they will go and buy her school uniform.