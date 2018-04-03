70 per cent discount for traffic fines and summonses in Malaysia? Not yet, but soon

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Many Malaysians hoping to get a 70 per cent discount on their traffic summonses and fines were left disappointed on Tuesday (April 3) morning when they were informed by officers at Road Transport Department (JPJ) counters that they had received no such instructions.

The Star reader S. Lisa, who was at the JPJ office here, said half of the crowd of about 50 people left when an officer made the announcement at about noon.

"The JPJ office was crowded with people who mostly came to pay their summonses. The officer said he was not sure when the 70 per cent discount would take effect. He said it could be tomorrow or the day after," she added.

When contacted, JPJ Deputy Director-General (Planning and Operations) Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman said the department is in the midst of finalising its systems so that the discount process can take place soon.

"The system will be ready for payment as soon as possible," said Deputy Director-General Wan, who declined to name a date.

However, he said it could be as soon as Wednesday.

On Monday (April 2), Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi announced that the JPJ would be offering a 70 per cent discount on all summonses and compounds issued by the department for the whole of April in conjunction with its 72nd anniversary celebrations.

He said the discounts would begin in April, but gave no specific date either.