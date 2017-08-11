6.2-magnitude quake jolts Luzon, Philippines, no immediate report of damage

MANILA - A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippine island of Luzon on Friday (Aug 11) and tremors could be felt in the capital Manila.

The epicentre of the quake, which happened at about 1pm local time, was located near Tuy town in Batangas province, just two hours south of metropolitan Manila. Several popular resorts are in this area.

There was no immediate report of damage.

The quake has a depth of 168 km, according to the United States Geological Service (USGS).

Images of people hurriedly evacuating buildings were posted on social media.

Mga estudyante sa UST España Manila , pinalabas ng mga gusali dahil sa lindol | @khyzsoberano pic.twitter.com/PZCll39rSp — RadyoInquirer990AM (@dzIQ990) August 11, 2017

Offices in Kalaw Manila pic.twitter.com/PNsoIhkHOC — Tim E. N (@dreamTiM25) August 11, 2017

No tsunami warning was issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which put the magnitude of the quake at 6.3. Aftershocks could be expected, it said.