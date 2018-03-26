6.4 quake off eastern Indonesia, tsunami alert lifted: Seismic monitors

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on March 26, 2018.
Published
1 hour ago

JAKARTA (AFP) - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia in the early hours of Monday (March 26), triggering a brief tsunami alert that was swiftly lifted, according to seismic monitoring organisations.

The quake struck deep at some 171 kilometres below the surface of the earth in the Banda Sea, the US Geological Survey reported.

A tsunami alert was initially triggered by the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS).

However IOTWMS followed up with a second bulletin that said there was "no threat to countries in the Indian Ocean."

