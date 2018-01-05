6 nabbed in major Indonesia drug bust

JAKARTA • Indonesian authorities have seized 1.3 tonnes of marijuana and arrested six people in a major drug bust on New Year's Eve .

The authorities confiscated the drugs at a port near Lampung, on the southern tip of Sumatra island, police have said.

The bricks of tightly wrapped cannabis - which were displayed at a press conference yesterday - were found hidden inside several vehicles waiting to cross to West Java, local media reported.

Six people were arrested in connection with the haul, but police have not provided a street value for the seized drugs.

West Jakarta police chief Idham Aziz said drug-related cases in West Java - Indonesia's most populous province - were increasing. "Narcotics cases between 2015 and 2017 are up 11.8 per cent and the victims are mostly children and teenagers," he said at the press conference.

Indonesia has some of the toughest anti-drug laws in the world, including capital punishment for traffickers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE