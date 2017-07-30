54 foreign women nabbed in Johor Baru anti-vice raids

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police arrested 54 foreign guest relations officers (GROs) in raids at entertainment centres in Johor Baru.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said among those detained in the raids on Saturday (July 29) were 46 Vietnamese, seven China nationals and one Indonesian.

The women were aged between 19 and 40 years old, he said in a statement Sunday.

Police also arrested a 30-year-old man, who is the manager of one of the centres raided.

"From January to June this year, Johor police conducted 813 raids at premises believed to be conducting prostitution activities, massage parlours, spas and entertainment centres in the state," Comm Wan Ahmad said.

He added a total of 1,439 foreign women and 114 local women had also been arrested.

"Of the arrests, 402 individuals were charged in court while 324 summonses were issued to entertainment premises that operated without licences and 63 summonses were given for licence violations," he said.