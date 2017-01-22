5 Malaysian students under probe for peddling 'pay-per-view' upskirt video of teacher

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Five Form Three students shot an upskirt video of their English teacher at a school and then peddled it to their fellow students.

After the school's discipline teacher found out about the incident, the victim - who was wearing a baju kurung (traditional Malay dress) when the video was taken- lodged a police report on Friday (Jan 20).

The students who recorded the seven-second video were allegedly charging their peers to view it.

It was learnt that they had secretly placed a camera-equipped phone under her skirt as she was busy putting a cover onto a student's table in the classroom at about 8.30am on Monday.

Dang Wangi OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sukri Kaman said police have recorded statements from two Form Three students as witnesses.