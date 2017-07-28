5 hurt after luxury car crashes into shopping mall at Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Five people were injured when a luxury car crashed into the Bukit Indah shopping complex on Friday (July 28).

The 25-year-old salesman rammed his vehicle into a group of people who were queuing up to pay their parking tickets at 12.30am, Iskandar Puteri Deputy OCPD Deputy Superintendent M. Kumarasan said.

Initial investigation revealed that the driver was trying to park his car when he lost control of the vehicle and accelerated into the victims.

"Due to the impact, five people suffered minor injuries and were all sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for treatment," he said in a statement.

Two of the victims were brought to the hospital in ambulances while the other three were transported in their own vehicles.

"The driver, who is from Kulai, was not injured and the case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving," he added.