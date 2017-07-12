Four injured, four cars damaged in Hong Kong restaurant blast

HONG KONG - At least four people were injured after a suspected gas explosion at a Hong Kong restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday (July 12) morning, the South China Morning Post reported.

The explosion is believed to have been caused inside the kitchen of the Kowloon eatery and involved an LPG gas stove, the paper reported.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at 35 Cheung Ning Street in Kowloon's To Kwa Wan area, following a report at 6.36am of a loud explosion.

The force of the blast was so strong, the restaurant's front door was destroyed. Four cars parked on the street outside and the shutters of a garage across the road were also damaged in the explosion.

According to the Kowloon West Fire Services Department, a total of 13 fire engines and seven ambulances were deployed to the scene.

Two of the victims, including a restaurant worker, suffered severe burns following the incident. All of the injured were sent to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the blast is being investigated.