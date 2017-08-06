4 arrested over attack at cybercafe in Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police have arrested four suspects over an assault that was caught on camera at a cybercafe in Kuala Lumpur's Setiawangsa.

"Four men, aged between 20 and 24, were caught on Saturday night in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. A few more suspects are still being traced," said City CID chief Senior Asst Comm Rusdi Mohd Isa when contacted on Sunday (Aug 6).

He added that no weapons were seized and investigations were ongoing.

A viral video of the fight has been making its rounds on social media.

The 23-second clip, with an Aug 3 time stamp, is believed to be CCTV footage from the cybercafe outlet in Setiawangsa.

It shows the men grabbing the victim, and kicking and shoving him to the ground at the entrance of the cafe.

One of the suspects looks to be holding a weapon resembling a samurai sword and another is seen reaching into the back of his trousers and pulling out a weapon resembling a pistol.

The motive of the attack is believed to be due to a misunderstanding over a girlfriend.