3 S'poreans temporarily banned from Indonesia

JAKARTA • The Batam Immigration Office has included three Singaporean men on its list of people barred from entering Indonesia for the next six months, The Jakarta Post reported.

The ban was imposed as the three could not produce their passports during a check and instead showed their military identity cards to officials, an immigration officer was quoted as saying.

Batam Immigration Office head Teguh Prayitno said the men were deported after their arrest on April 23 at a pub in Kampung Bule, an entertainment area on the Indonesian island. He said the office later decided to include the men on its entry ban list.

"They entered Batam legally. However, they could not show their passports during an immigration check, saying they left their passports in their hotel rooms," said Mr Teguh.

The men were on holiday.

A total of six Singaporeans were rounded up by the Indonesian authorities in random raids on night spots in Batam over the last weekend. Immigration officers nabbed 72 people, including 40 Indonesian citizens who could not show their identity cards, reported The Jakarta Post. Thirty-two foreigners were arrested for failing to show their passports or visas.