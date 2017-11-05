27 passengers injured after bus overturns on Malaysia's North-South Expressway

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Twenty-seven passengers were injured after an express bus crashed into a road divider and overturned at KM434.9 of the North-South Expressway.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) said that they were alerted to the incident at 4.52am on Sunday (Nov 5).

Mohd Sani said the driver of the bus is believed to have lost control of the vehicle before overturning.

He said that a few passengers had been taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance before firemen arrived at the scene.

Mohd Sani said initial reports showed that there were no casualties and the victims were sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor OCPD Supt Lim Bak Phai said police received a distress call about the incident around 5am on Sunday.

He said initial investigations revealed that the bus was travelling from Sungai Petani, Kedah, to Kuala Lumpur.

He added that there were an estimated 55 passengers on board when the incident occurred.

Supt Lim said four passenger sustained serious injuries and were being treated at the red zone of the hospital.

He added that the driver of the bus was also injured, adding that police would test the driver and co-driver for drugs.