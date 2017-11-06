27 injured after bus overturns on Malaysian highway

PETALING JAYA • Twenty-seven passengers were injured after an express bus crashed into a road divider and overturned on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia near Rawang, Selangor.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohd Sani Harul said it was alerted to the incident at 4.52am yesterday.

He said the bus driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it overturned.

He added that a few injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance before firemen arrived at the scene.

Mr Mohd Sani said initial reports showed there were no casualties and the victims were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor police superintendent Lim Bak Phai said police received a distress call about the incident at around 5am yesterday.

He said initial investigations revealed that the bus was travelling from Sungai Petani, Kedah, to Kuala Lumpur. He added that there were about 55 passengers on board.

Supt Lim said four passengers suffered serious injuries and are being treated at the hospital's red zone.

He added that the bus driver was also injured, and that police would test him and the co-driver for drugs.

