249 children, teenagers detained during crime prevention ops in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - A total of 249 children and teenagers were detained during a crime prevention operation dubbed Op Banteras Rimau in Kuala Lumpur.

It was mounted in view of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) at the vicinity of the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) Saturday (Aug 12) night.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the youngsters, aged between 10 and 17, were picked up during the three-hour operation, which began at 7pm.

He said police received a report about the safety of the public and tourists being threatened in the area.

He said police also seized weapons, such as pocket knives and knuckle dusters, believed to be used in criminal activities, as well as drugs, from the teenagers.

"We want to maintain a peaceful environment in the city in view of the KL2017 and we hope teenagers would observe good behaviour and show some respect to the public and tourists alike," he told reporters.

The KL2017 will take place from Aug 19 to 30 at several venues, including the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.